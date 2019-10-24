Lerato and Moloko Events Management CC said in court papers that it was still owed R2 183 000 - the money it paid to other service providers on behalf of the department.
The appointment of the events company in 2011 made headlines when it emerged that it was paid R3 087 093 - more than the committed budget of R2.1 million by the national department.
Although the company claimed it was short-changed by more than R2m, Judge Sulet Potterrill on Tuesday ordered that the Limpopo Department of Sport, Arts and Culture had to pay the company R1 447 800. The order was made by consent between the parties.
The tender awarded to the events company raised questions at the time, as it was not in the department’s database of service suppliers.