'Department of Arts and Culture owes events company R2.1m for services'









File Image/ANA Pretoria - The events company which organised a 2011 Mandela Day celebrations in Limpopo turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, claiming that the Department of Arts and Culture still owed it money for its services. Lerato and Moloko Events Management CC said in court papers that it was still owed R2 183 000 - the money it paid to other service providers on behalf of the department. The appointment of the events company in 2011 made headlines when it emerged that it was paid R3 087 093 - more than the committed budget of R2.1 million by the national department. Although the company claimed it was short-changed by more than R2m, Judge Sulet Potterrill on Tuesday ordered that the Limpopo Department of Sport, Arts and Culture had to pay the company R1 447 800. The order was made by consent between the parties. The tender awarded to the events company raised questions at the time, as it was not in the department’s database of service suppliers.

The events company, meanwhile, said in court papers that it entered into a written agreement with the department to host the Mandela Day celebrations for an amount of slightly more than R3m. It did receive payment of this amount, but the acting head of the department at the time, Mabakane Mangena, asked them to render further services.

This included that the company had to secure the services of artists to perform at the event held at the Giyani Stadium, to secure the services for the “mass catering” of the local people who attended the celebrations as well as for the VIP catering.

The company said it also had to secure transport for the disabled and others to and from the stadium.

It said the agreement was that the department would reimburse them. According to the company, it had to pay an additional more than R2.7m to various other services providers.

In spite of agreeing now to pay more than R1.4m to the company, as per court order, the department denied it owned anything. It said in court papers that the agreement was for slightly more than R3m and it included, among other things, catering services, transport, security and marshal bibs.

It denied that it asked the company to secure further services and that the department orally agreed to pay for it.

Pretoria News