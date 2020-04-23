Department of Social Development calls for names, proof of officials stealing food parcels

Pretoria - The Department of Social Development has called on those with the names or proof of officials stealing food parcels to hand them over for them to investigate. Thabiso Hlongwane, Spokesperson for the MEC of Social Development, said as far as they were concerned they had no information or proof supporting allegations made by the DA or the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco). Last week the DA claimed it had been reliably informed that some Gauteng department of social development officials and politicians had allegedly been stealing and unfairly distributing food parcels that were meant to assist financially strained families during the lockdown period. With the Tshwane branch of the Sanco going as far as opening a corruption case against some officials for allegedly giving food parcels to their own families and not to poor people. The DA further recommended that municipalities’ registers be used to distribute food parcels, after which other means of giving parcels can be explored to accommodate those who qualify but are not on the register.

Hlongwane said although they were aware of such information, they were not given any details or even the names of the officials implicated.

“We don’t even have the names of the officials and that is why we are constantly saying to groups like Sanco and the DA to give us those names so we can investigate and take action.”

Hlongwane said if anything the system they were running to manage the distribution of food parcels, ensured that there was little to minimal chance for corruption.

He cautioned residents in need of food supplies against giving out their private information to self-appointed community leaders.

Instead he requested those in need of assistance or those who know of families struggling, to contact the department through the dedicated support hotline or email address.

That hotline is 0800 228 827 or 0800 428 8364, and emails can be sent to [email protected]

Pretoria News