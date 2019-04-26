BASIC Education Deputy Minister Enver Surty with a copy of his book, ‘Pursuit of Dignity’. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Deputy Minister of Basic Education Enver Surty received tons of praise at the launch of his book detailing life during the Struggle against apartheid. Surty, 65, launched In Pursuit of Dignity at the Rustenburg Civic Centre in North West on Tuesday night.

“The title got me thinking. And the contents of the book also got me thinking,” said Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. “In a soft way, the book humanises and pays homage to our Struggle heroes. This book helps to tell a story of the history of his country.”

Motshekga went on to describe Surty, the longest-serving deputy minister, as being one of a few great people with the finest of brains, adding that it was important for the nation to experience and interact with his mind.

Surty said that the book was not intended to see the light of day, but friends and colleagues coerced him into turning his stories into published form.

He also praised and thanked his family, colleagues, community and friends for the role they played in his life.

The book seeks to invite readers into Surty’s life in politics and his social circles. Events in the book date back as far as the early 1990s, during his time as a lawyer.

Surty was also praised by his Muslim community for the role he played in securing education for both Indian and black children during apartheid.

Mohamed Bodiat said Surty transformed the lives of the Zinniaville community in Rustenburg for the better.

Surty was a part of the delegation that secured land taken under the Group Areas Act and was also instrumental in securing bursaries for black learners in Indian schools. African News Agency (ANA)

