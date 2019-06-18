ZANELE VAYEKE-SHABANGU is the first black female helicopter commander of the SANDF.

Pretoria - The last thing you would expect from a township girl who could not afford to pursue her studies is for her to become the first black female helicopter commander of the SANDF. Stranger than fiction? Nope, not according to Zanele Vayeke-Shabangu, who ascribed it to “sheer determination”.

The 34-year-old from Hammanskraal became the first black female helicopter commander, against all odds.

While growing up, her mother didn't work because of illness; later a lack of money precluded a tertiary education.

Her break came when she was frustrated at home, going through the newspapers for a job.

She stumbled upon a youth foundation programme of the SANDF. So she applied and was accepted.

Vayeke-Shabangu wanted to become a doctor within the programme, but didn't make the cut.

“They told us we could look into other avenues within the SANDF. I then gave the pilot gig a chance.”

And the chance she took was her game-changer.

She went on to study at Stellenbosch University through the military at Saldanha in the Western Cape.

"It was hard physical training, coupled with lots of practicals and theory. But I soldiered on while some dropped out,” she recalled.

The programme was male-dominated with just three females out of 40 people. In the end there were two females out of 18 people. Her progress was further delayed when she flunked her modules and had to study an extra year. “It hurt, but guess what? I continued to soldier on,” she said.

In 2007 she qualified as a pilot and after doing the helicopter conversion, she became a co-pilot in 2008.

The mother of three also had to juggle between being a caregiver and pilot.

Vayeke-Shabangu became the first black female to command the Agusta A109 helicopter and then moved on to the Oryx.

She was part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration on May 25, where she planned and organised the helicopters, aircrew and ground crew from all over the country.

Top of her list of memorable moments was commanding an Oryx helicopter, giving her an opportunity to fly in the DRC.

Pretoria News