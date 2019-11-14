Diplomat aims for peace in fragile Syria









Ambassador Onfouan Naeb. Picture: supplied Pretoria - Onfouan Naeb is Syria’s ambassador to South Africa. Now in his second year in the country, his is not an easy job - to persuade people of the situation in his war-ravaged country. What increased the ire of this softly-spoken man is the recent aggression, he says, especially by the US and Turkey, and attacks that violate international law and lead to uncertainty in an already fragile country. In a tweet, US President Donald Trump claimed a raid in north-western Syria on October27, in which terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was reportedly killed, meant Islamic State had been defeated in Syria. On October 6, Trump had announced the decision to withdraw US troops from the Syrian-Turkish border, and this is seen to have given an opportunity for Turkey’s incursion on border towns on October 9. Naeb said the latest attacks in an “unprecedented crisis” had led to civilian deaths and displacement, with reports of human rights violations and a potential humanitarian crisis - something South Africa’s Kumi Naidoo, now with Amnesty International, has warned of.

Speaking in his modest office, a photo of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad on the wall, Naeb said that while he had evidence of a disregard for human rights, he would not share the videos he had seen as they were too disturbing.

The situation in Syria is complex, but he wants South Africans to look past the tweets and rhetoric and understand the threat of Islamic State, the self-interest of military actions against the Syrian government, and the desire of Syrians to protect themselves and rebuild a peaceful country.

He speaks passionately of his country with a history that dates back thousands of years, of the importance of the ancient city of Damascus, founded in the 3rd millennium BC, and one of the oldest inhabited cities in the world, and of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation-aided efforts to reconstruct the damaged ancient city of Aleppo.

Syrians, he said, had shown great resistance and longed now to liberate occupied territory and see an end to a “dirty war” that has dragged on since 2011.

He said it was important to differentiate between the Turkish regime of President Erdogan, and ordinary Turks, whom he said were close to Syrians in this multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious country.

As an ambassador, he must defend his country, which he said had been the victim of an international agenda driven by greed, and that wanted to see it divided and oppressed.

But he is optimistic that the time for peace is now, as early as 2020.

“We want peace We want to bring the rule of law We want to defend our sovereignty, rebuild our country and help our people,” he said, noting that South Africa supported a political settlement for the people of Syria and their protection.

Pretoria News