Pretoria - Minister Naledi Pandor yesterday held a closed-door meeting with ambassadors and high commissioners, mainly from African countries, in the wake of attacks and looting of businesses owned by African immigrants in South Africa. “We thought it necessary for us to meet all the ambassadors of countries that have representation in South Africa in order to have a discussion on the recent events of violence against foreign nationals in South Africa,” the International Relations and Co-operation Minister said.

“The meeting was to reassure them that the government is taking all the measures that it can in order to ensure that we return stability and calm to our country, and also to discuss with them steps that we need to take to pro-actively prevent such occurrences.”

Pandor told journalists as she emerged from the meeting in Pretoria that the department felt it vital to create a platform and basis for ongoing collaboration because they best know their nationals who were in South Africa and could therefore assist in reaching out to them and building bridges.

Violence flared again in Joburg on Sunday and the SAPS quickly cautioned church-goers, shoppers and commuters to stay away from the area around the MTN taxi rank and Joburg CBD following the latest incidents of attacks on businesses.

The SAPS said that one person died after being stabbed and five people were injured. Sixteen people have been arrested.

The attacks have caused a diplomatic upset, with several African countries issuing travel advisories for their citizens heading to South Africa. Other counties went beyond the travel advisories, urging Pretoria to take clear measures to protect foreign nationals. In some African countries, South African businesses were affected by retaliatory attacks.

Pandor said that despite their unhappiness, the foreign envoys emphasised their commitment to the the relationship with South Africa.

“I got a sense that there is a commitment to South Africa by the ambassadors and their countries. They would like to work with our country to assist us in addressing what I indicated is a very complex set of socio-economic issues which relate to migration, immigration, economic opportunity, and effective administration.”

Pandor said there was was a need to actively build greater cohesion between South Africans and the millions of foreign nationals. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News