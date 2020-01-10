Dirty needles raise health concerns in Pretoria city centre









Used needles lie in the streets. Picture: JAMES MAHLOKWANE Pretoria - Drug users who use needles and dump them on the streets of busy areas like Church Square are exposing other people to health risks. This was the sentiment of people living and working in Pretoria CBD when they were asked about the used needles they see dumped on the ground. Some said this had been going on for some time and they thought maybe they were the only ones who noticed them. Mike Mohlala, who works in Pretorius Street, said: “For me this is upsetting because I see children and pupils walking in the streets a lot of the time during the year. When I see addicts use the needles and then dump them in the streets so carelessly I get upset. “This year, maybe they’ll consider dumping these needles in the right places. I know for a fact that they receive the needles from health practitioners, so they don’t share needles and transmit diseases.

“However, dumping the needles carelessly on the ground speaks to one person just being ignorant. I’m sure there are plenty of these users who know how to dump the needles.”

Ladies Mathe said her biggest fear was that one day a child may just pick one up and put it in his or her mouth.

“Even adults may accidentally sit on these needles because they are dumped on the concrete areas we sit on here in Church Square.

"Addiction is a very big disease and someone suffering with it needs the right help.

"However, we just ask that they use the bins to dump used needles.”

Tebogo Mpufane, of Kopano Monyano God the Founder’s Centre for Homeless, said the people using the needles had been trained and taught about how to use and dispose of them, but there were those who did not do what they were taught.

“Most of these needles are given to the users by an organisation called OUT. The project is funded by an overseas company. The idea was to help addicts so that they were not forced to share needles and transmit diseases like HIV/Aids and others.

“OUT go and train, but it is clear there are just those users who have been straying from that.

"On the 17th of this month, a hub will be launched in Sunnyside where the issue of needles will be addressed,” Mpufane said.

