This was the sentiment of people living and working in Pretoria CBD when they were asked about the used needles they see dumped on the ground.
Some said this had been going on for some time and they thought maybe they were the only ones who noticed them.
Mike Mohlala, who works in Pretorius Street, said: “For me this is upsetting because I see children and pupils walking in the streets a lot of the time during the year. When I see addicts use the needles and then dump them in the streets so carelessly I get upset.
“This year, maybe they’ll consider dumping these needles in the right places. I know for a fact that they receive the needles from health practitioners, so they don’t share needles and transmit diseases.