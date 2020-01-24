Disabled youth struggle to find jobs









PUBLIC Works and Infrastructure Deputy Minister Noxolo Kiviet and deputy director-general Stanley Henderson during a seminar on ways to increase the participation of youth and people with disabilities in the EPWP. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Young people in the disabled community said they were having difficulty when it came to job seeking. They were given a chance to air their concerns during the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) colloquium at Saint George Hotel and Conference Centre in Doornkloof yesterday. Deputy Minister of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure Noxolo Kiviet said various stakeholders were invited to discuss ways to increase the participation of youth and people with disabilities in the programme. She said the programme was not at the level they wanted it to be hence the need to address what the causes were and find solutions. “We are happy with the extent to which the programmes goes, across sectors, as far as how we have performed in meeting our targets, but our challenge is in youth and people with disabilities.

“We have people from the NGO and NPO sector and people from the National Economic Development and Labour Council, which is a body where communities are represented,” she said.

She said young people were capable of doing anything as long as it was within their interest range.

Some of the jobs required particular physical attributes, and the minister said the muscle and energy that young people had would attract them to those particular jobs as they were energetic.

Access Human Solutions representative Lubabalo Mbeki, who also lives with a disability and uses crutches to walk, said they should not be comfortable with what had been done and needed to move beyond that.

He said perhaps they could find other creative ways in terms of attracting disabled people and consult them to see what their struggles were.

“For me as a person with a disability, an entrepreneur and activist for the right of a person with disabilities, my hope is to engage with all the stakeholders and people with disabilities on the issues that are preventing the advancement of employment and issues that are affecting their promotion of career development,” he said. He mentioned there was an issue with enterprise development for businesses owned by disabled people, preventing them from starting their own business ventures.

The two-day event continues today (in the search for) long-term strategies to reduce unemployment and alleviate poverty through the creation of work opportunities using labour-intensive methods.

