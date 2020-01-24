They were given a chance to air their concerns during the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) colloquium at Saint George Hotel and Conference Centre in Doornkloof yesterday.
Deputy Minister of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure Noxolo Kiviet said various stakeholders were invited to discuss ways to increase the participation of youth and people with disabilities in the programme.
She said the programme was not at the level they wanted it to be hence the need to address what the causes were and find solutions.
“We are happy with the extent to which the programmes goes, across sectors, as far as how we have performed in meeting our targets, but our challenge is in youth and people with disabilities.