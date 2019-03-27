Professor Nola Dippenaar

Pretoria - Lynnwood Manor physiologist Professor Nola Dippenaar has started bi-monthly health discussions focussing on cholesterol, cancer risk reduction and health of the brain. The discussions are held at the Brooklyn Theatre, and part of the aim is to encourage people to go for regular check-ups at their preferred health service providers.

Her topics for the year include understanding the human gut and the microbiome, healthy ways to lose weight and waist circumference, as well as brain health.

The next and third gathering on April 10 will cover what the results of a blood test can reveal about the state of one's health and the implications when the numbers are outside the normal parameters.

“Health is the most important thing, and it is the most precious thing, but people wait until the wheels have come off before they go to see a doctor.”

Dippenaar said she realised that people did not have insight and understanding of how the human body works. In this regard, the former physiology and biochemistry lecturer will teach people about the do's and don'ts of their health.

“There is quite a lot of misinformation out there; as a result, people end up not able to tell what is correct; so I will correct all of that,” she said.

Dippenaar said the talks had a practical element, and she would demonstrate to people how to take better care of themselves.

She said that just as a car needed to go for a service and check-up at regular intervals, the human body also wanted an annual check-up.

A comprehensive check-up by a doctor, coupled with blood tests, would give a good indication of the state of your health.

“Blood levels are valuable health markers or risk factors. These blood levels, together with other general numbers, such as blood pressure, blood group, age, height, and waist circumference, are all numbers that people should know and track annually,” she said.

In the brain health talk later this year, Dippenaar said she would provide insight into the physiology of the human brain, and how to maintain optimal functioning of the brain for as long as possible.

