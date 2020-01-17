Dismay as Tshwane fails to reimburse incorrectly billed residents









FILE PHOTO: Reuters Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is being taken to task for failing to reimburse residents who were incorrectly billed after the implementation of tariff hikes without the approval last year. In a letter to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), AfriForum stated that the metro had not done the transactions. The deadline for the reimbursements was the end of last October. The organisation’s Jaco Grobbelaar said they had a few meetings with the metro on the issue and promises made, “but after a while we found that no reimbursement took place”. He said they had asked for an update on January 14, but received no feedback. “We did follow the matter up, and after many promises we have taken the decision to involve Nersa.

“We ask the regulator to investigate the matter and take the necessary steps and make sure consumers are compensated for the illegal tariff increase.”

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed that none of the over 86 000 transactions had been refunded despite the metro giving itself an October 2019 deadline.

He added Tshwane got major push-back last year for implementing tariff hikes without Nersa’s approval.

This led to public hearings and Tshwane having to reimburse residents that were billed incorrectly in that period. Mashigo said the City would be ready to reimburse all the prepaid transactions after a process had been approved, but could not give a reason as to why it failed to meet the deadline.

The Tshwane Money Matters Caucus, which was part of the fray last year, is having none of the City’s explanation as to why residents had not been reimbursed.

“Numerous residents have been threatened over the festive season that their services would be disconnected and only re-connected after January 3 if accounts were not settled before December 22, 2019,” said the organisation’s Lex Middelberg.

He said they were threatened despite the fact that the accounts were in dispute because the City had not refunded illegally debited accounts.

"The City is using funds taken from residents illegally," he added.

