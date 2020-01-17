In a letter to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa), AfriForum stated that the metro had not done the transactions.
The deadline for the reimbursements was the end of last October.
The organisation’s Jaco Grobbelaar said they had a few meetings with the metro on the issue and promises made, “but after a while we found that no reimbursement took place”.
He said they had asked for an update on January 14, but received no feedback. “We did follow the matter up, and after many promises we have taken the decision to involve Nersa.