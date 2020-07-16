Displaced Mamelodi flood victims finally moved to 'promised land'

Pretoria - After a frustrating and agonising seven-month wait, displaced Eerste Fabriek residents have finally been moved to the “promised land”. Their homes were destroyed by floods in December last year, and since then many of them had been housed at various churches and community halls around Mamelodi, many at the Baptist Church in Mamelodi West. Yesterday many of them cried tears of joy as they moved into their new homes. Although dusty and with no electricity and “civilisation”, the residents said they were happy to have a place to finally call home again. The land is located at Lethabong informal settlement, along the road from Bronkhorstspruit. The first resident to build a shack on the new land, Shoki Makofane, said it had been a seven-month journey filled with back-stabbing and empty promises.

“There was a time when we were huddled at the church that I thought our promised land would never come. But here we are. We now have our own stands,” said a tearful Makofane.

Another joyful resident was Catherine Domi.

“We can take better care of ourselves without worrying about being housed in community halls with lots of people,” she said.

Initially, the residents had been promised that they would leave the temporary accommodation by the end of January.

But all the delays were forgotten yesterday. Water tanks have also been sourced until infrastructure can be built.

Their representative, Thulani Ndlovu, said it was good to see a sense of belonging in the displaced residents.

“To see families come together and build their shacks together with a smile is beautiful.”

He also thanked the provincial government for finally giving them land.

“It’s been a long and treacherous journey of lies, promises, and eventually fulfilment. The government came through and we want to thank them.”

Each beneficiary was issued documentation from the City of Tshwane to show rightful ownership. More will continue to be moved during the week.

City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said their plans to move the displaced people at the weekend were disrupted by a group calling itself a business forum, who were demanding a stake in the project.

“This delayed the process of relocating the flood victims,” said Bokaba.

Pretoria News