The true meaning of the words “the removal of body parts” came under the spotlight on Friday in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, during the trial of a Mamelodi resident who killed his mother and chopped her body up.





The defence said “the removal of body parts” meant that it had to be removed from the scene of the killing. The State, on the other hand, said it meant the removal of the parts from the body itself.





This subject featured shortly before John Mathe, 41, was due to hear his fate when the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria was supposed to deliver its verdict on whether or not he was guilty of murder.





Judge Cassim Sardiwalla postponed judgment to June 11 and asked both the defence and the prosecution to hand-in further submissions on the legal point regarding the removal of body parts.





The State, in the indictment against Mathe, asked that he be convicted of premeditated murder and that he had removed the body parts of his mother. If he was convicted in this regard, it would mean that the State could ask the court to send him to prison for life.





But the defence now argued that the court could not make a finding that the body parts were removed, as all the parts were still found in the room of 72-year-old Makanana Mathe.





Her decapitated head and most of her limbs were hidden under a blanket on the bed, while some of the other parts were in a bucket next to the bed.





Thus, the defence said, the parts were not removed from the scene.





Judge Sardiwalla reacted in surprise to this argument and said: “I have been on the bench for 45 years. This is the first time I hear this novel argument.” He asked the defence to supply him with case law on this point, as he “may be behind the times.”





The State, however, said to remove body parts did not mean to take it away from the scene. Prosecutor Salome Scheepers said it meant that it was taken away from the body itself.





She said pictures of the scene showed that the body was totally chopped up and pieces were strewn around the bed.





All the parts were identified during a post mortem examination, except the elderly woman’s genitalia and her sternum. But the court was told that it was possible that these two parts were on the scene, but that it was so finely chopped-up that it could not be identified.





Mathe did not dispute that he had killed his mother and chopped her body up, but he said he was not guilty of murder, because “the voices in his head told him to do this.”





He could not explain what exactly the voices had told him, but he said once his mother was dead, the voiced went quiet.





He lived with his mother when she was killed during the Easter weekend last year. Mathe explained that he took care of her and he had no reason to kill her. He said he tried to ignore the voices in his head and he even told his mother about it. She suggested that he prayed about the matter.





According to him he only realised on the morning after the killing that it was his handiwork. He concluded it was him as he was the only person in the house at the time, he had blood on his hands and his knife which he kept in his room to peel apples with, was next to the chopped-up body.



