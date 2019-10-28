This was according to C’nky Siwela from the Tsalapeng Youth Jazz Orchestra, which forms part of the 19 festive season events organised by NGO Festive Alive.
Events are scheduled to take place in all seven regions between this Saturday and January 1, but face a funding crisis as the metro declined a R10 million funding request from the NGO.
Instead, it offered municipal services and public liability insurance.
Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said the City had at no point supported Festive Alive with a cash injection and rejected the request from the onset. He said the City’s position remained the same.