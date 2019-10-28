Dispute over City of Tshwane declining to fund Festive Alive event to tune of R10m









BLACK Motion performs during the launch of Festive Alive, a series of arts and culture events taking place between this Saturday and January 1. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - It was a pity that Tshwane often preached about youth unemployment, yet turned its back on young people looking to make a difference using their talent. This was according to C’nky Siwela from the Tsalapeng Youth Jazz Orchestra, which forms part of the 19 festive season events organised by NGO Festive Alive. Events are scheduled to take place in all seven regions between this Saturday and January 1, but face a funding crisis as the metro declined a R10 million funding request from the NGO. Instead, it offered municipal services and public liability insurance. Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said the City had at no point supported Festive Alive with a cash injection and rejected the request from the onset. He said the City’s position remained the same.

Speaking to the Pretoria News, Siwela said the 19 events were expected to create job opportunities for over 4000 people and the funding uncertainty was a frustration for the NGO.

“How are we supposed to pay over 4000 people with municipal services? Municipal services don’t feed mouths, they don’t put bread on the table.

“The City of Tshwane has no respect for arts and culture. All the 19 companies are capable of creating more fulfilling jobs and attract foreign direct investment to the capital city and international competitiveness.

“The 19 companies are already creating jobs and performance opportunities to 40% of Tshwane-based artists, 99% of local crew and staff, and 80% of service providers based here. Does that not deserve funding?”

Mams Arts Festival chairperson Jerry Nkuna said: “The City of Tshwane is disrespectful to us if they want to support with municipal services only, without a cash contribution because these events need money to produce.

“For its crossover event on New Year’s Eve, the City pays about R4m for one night only. It’s not only disingenuous but undermining to us as organisers, because they fund their fireworks event with so much money.”

Laurencia Moremi from H Town Fashion, Food and Music Festival, said she did not know how they would pay designers, artists, models and make-up artists. She said the City had promised them full support.

Xoliso Sithole of the 2000 Lifestyle Festival said 2019 should have been the year for Tshwane to stand out, because the amapiano music genre which originated in the capital was trending. “Not funding these events makes it harder for all events to book and pay trending amapiano artists.”

