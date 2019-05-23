ASO TANDWA, also known as DJ Aso.

Pretoria - Rising star Aso Tandwa, also known as DJ Aso, has started an entertainment company aimed at creating lucrative gigs for locals to help kickstart their careers. Tandwa, has started iTolo Music, which will be focusing on providing services and assistance for recording artists, events, and artist management company.

Tandwa realised that the music business was not conducive for emerging artists and they had to be popular first to get bookings.

With iTolo, the DJ who is also a music producer, aims to create platforms for locals. He said he started making music and playing in 2012, and he was hit with the reality that gigs did not come easy to unknown artists, and that one had to work very hard to be known.

Since then, he has started an annual event, The Hangout with Aso Tandwa, where he features heavy-hitters who are unknown in the industry.

“We started iTolo because my associates and I were frustrated by not getting bookings in cities we grew up in. With iTolo, we are able to book a lot of up and coming artists on all our shows. We also push their music in our individual platforms,” he said.

Tandwa said that he was already working with a European label to release his much-anticipated EP internationally and would also be releasing some material locally.

Tandwa has released his sizzling single Ukhona, which is on high rotation on radio stations. His music, he said, was influenced by spiritually rooted Afropolitan culture. Staff Reporter

