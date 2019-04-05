Finance minister Tito Mboweni announced in his Mid-Term Budget speech that pads will be tax free. Photo: IOL

Early this year, Minister of Women in the Presidency, Bathabile Dlamini, promised that schools would soon receive free sanitary products. This was after a long debate and research reports showing that a lot of young girls missed out on school when they were on their menstrual cycle, because they were unable to afford proper sanitary towels.

“As a result, the National Treasury approved R157 million to ensure the immediate provision of sanitary pads in all provinces from this month to March next year,” Dlamini has said.

This will make the department’s Women’s Sanitary Dignity Programme a reality. As part of the programme, free sanitary pads are being provided to menstruating pupils in poorer schools (referred to as Quintile 1 to 3 schools).

Dlamini said that pads must be free because they now start menstruating at the age of 9.

“It’s young children; let’s start with something we are going to win. We must start with children and we will go gradually,” she said.

The programme aims to provide low income schools, state universities, mental institutions, correctional facilities and various other care facilities, with sanitary towels.

The programme also includes reproductive, menstrual and hygiene education for women and girls.

In October last year, Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, also ruled that sanitary pads are exempt from VAT. He made the announcement during his maiden Medium Term Budget Policy Statement.

With KwaZulu-Natal in the lead, with an allocation of R27m, the top five provinces with a stretched budget are Eastern Cape with R23m, Limpopo with R21m, R18m for Gauteng and Mpumalanga R16m. Abigail Moyo