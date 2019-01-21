THE mystery safe that was found near the intersection of Madiba Street and Nelson Mandela Drive on Saturday.

Pretoria - Speculation surrounds the contents of a mystery safe that was found near the intersection of Madiba Street and Nelson Mandela Drive on Saturday. While nobody could confirm where the safe came from, it was suspected to have been dumped by “trolley pushers” who were seen hanging around the spot.

Councillor Elmarie Linde sparked the debate after posting a picture of the safe on Facebook, saying “mystery of a safe found in Nelson Mandela Drive. Wonder what the content is.”

Within seconds respondents offered to open it, while others recommended that it be taken to a locksmith.

Ina Strijdom said it would probably contain Kruger pounds.

Others suggested that it could be Gupta millions and that the safe was probably too heavy to carry, hence being left behind.

Linde said police were contacted and immediately took the safe to a police station.

Pretoria Central police station spokesperson Constable Mandlakayise Zwane confirmed they took the safe.

“The safe has not yet been opened, so we do not know the contents as yet.” - Virgilatte Gwangwa

