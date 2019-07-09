The new ambassador of the Dominican Republic in SA, Hector Galvan, with a book showcasing the beauty of his country.

Pretoria - The Caribbean Free Trade agreements could be a real benefit to South Africa. This is according to the new ambassador of the Dominican Republic, Hector Galvan. Speaking in Pretoria, Galvan outlined his plan to improve relations with South Africa in terms of trade and tourism to demonstrate the benefits his country and associates in the region provide as a portal to the Caribbean and Latin-American market.

He said his president, Danilo Medina, had sent him to Pretoria with the express purpose of marketing the country, the second largest and most diverse Caribbean country, known for its beautiful beaches and hospitable people.

“We believe the position of the Dominican Republic is most convenient for South Africa, as we have a common market known as Caricom, and Sica, the Central American integration system, among the blocks of trade that the Dominican Republic is part of.”

Because of this, the Dominican Republic could be a hub in terms of logistics for South African investors, from which they could reach into the Caribbean and the Americas.

Christopher Columbus claimed the island of Hispaniola for Spain on his first voyage in 1492, and Santo Domingo was the first European settlement of the New World.

Not long after, the African slave trade began with slaves brought to what is today the Dominican Republic to work in the mines and on sugar plantations and cattle ranches.

As a result of its history, Galvan said, the island had European cultural origins, but also strong influences of the native Taino people and of Africa, noticeable in the rhythms of merengue music and its food.

The Dominican Republic has more than 6 million visitors a year, most of whom come for its famous beach resorts such as Punta Cana - the eastern- most tip - and Puerto Plata on the north coast, and tropical weather.

But, said Galvan, his country had much more to offer tourists, including a rich history with Santo Domingo’s Colonial Zone and its 16th century buildings, a World Heritage site.

In February each year, carnival celebrations are held in the country, with parades, night life, music and food attracting many visitors.

There is no direct flight link at this stage, but numerous international airlines fly into Santo Domingo airport, and South Africans on a short stay don’t need a visa. Galvan hopes to engage with South African authorities to relax visa restrictions and encourage more people from his country to explore this country.

He’ll be doing more of that himself, once his wife and their two children join him in Pretoria soon.

Pretoria News