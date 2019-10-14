The Goodwill Parcel Project was the brainchild of SANDF official Chief Master Warrant Officer Jakes Jacob in 2001.
The aim is to ensure that all SANDF troops deployed internally and externally during the festive season receive festive hampers as a goodwill token with the intent to lift their spirits during the merry season of giving that they spend away from their families and loved ones. Each hamper is valued at over R500.
The project has grown through the years with companies and other donors coming on board to donate and increasing the value of the hampers.
The success of the project prompted the SANDF Spouses Forum to introduce a family hamper gift, which is delivered to families of the deployed soldiers during the festive season as a token of gratitude to the families