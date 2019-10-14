Donors urged to spread some joy to spouses of SANDF members over festive season









The SANDF has assembled 4 500 hampers to be distributed to families and spouses of soldiers deployed abroad over the festive season. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - As part of the Goodwill Parcel Project, the SANDF has assembled 4 500 hampers to be distributed to families and spouses of soldiers deployed abroad over the festive season. The Goodwill Parcel Project was the brainchild of SANDF official Chief Master Warrant Officer Jakes Jacob in 2001. The aim is to ensure that all SANDF troops deployed internally and externally during the festive season receive festive hampers as a goodwill token with the intent to lift their spirits during the merry season of giving that they spend away from their families and loved ones. Each hamper is valued at over R500. The project has grown through the years with companies and other donors coming on board to donate and increasing the value of the hampers. The success of the project prompted the SANDF Spouses Forum to introduce a family hamper gift, which is delivered to families of the deployed soldiers during the festive season as a token of gratitude to the families

Speaking at the SANDF Spouses Forum hamper breakfast in Lyttelton, Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula underscored the significance of spouses and the role they played in supporting their partners in the military - even in times when they were gone for months.

“It is your (spouses’) careers that take a step back as you juggle everything in the household when your partner is deployed. The situation is not helped by the highly unpredictable nature of military life such as assigned responsibility and changing job requirements which have direct impact on you, the spouse.

“We recognise the important role you play. You may not wear your partner’s medals but you ensure they walk out looking good.”

Mapisa-Nqakula said the project was necessary as it supports families as sometimes spouses were left alone. “Childcare is placed literally on the spouse’s lap. You end up being a single parent, as they cannot control when they are there or not; sometimes they can leave in the middle of breakfast and you sometimes do not know when they are coming back.

“You may not be in uniform, but you are directly involved. The efforts and contribution made is appreciated by us.”

She also thanked the sponsors for the contributions to the spouses forum.

One of the sponsors, Malope Maloba, from Old Mutual, said: “As the sponsors we are pleased to be part of the project with the little we are giving to our deployed soldiers.

“The little we give is to keep them motivated and encourage them to keep going on. More companies should get on board. The government cannot do it alone; we need to motivate them so they know they have our full support.”

Pretoria News