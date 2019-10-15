He further urged officers not to repeat victimisation by asking victims “silly” questions such as their dress code when the abuse occurred. Their job, he said, was to respond promptly and ensure that women were protected.
“Police stations must be a place of safety. Don’t repeat victimisation; don’t ask them silly questions. Never tell a woman who reports abuse to go back and negotiate; it is not your job to tell a woman to go back and negotiate with a husband or abusive boyfriend.
“Your job is to protect and make sure that those people are arrested.
“When she comes there for the first time and you tell her to go and negotiate, she comes back for the second time and you tell her to go and negotiate, she doesn’t come back for the third time because she’s dead, killed by that abusive partner. Don’t send them back.