Don't ask victims of gender-based violence silly questions - Bheki Cele









MEMBERS of the SAPS march in the streets of Pretoria yesterday, denouncing gender-based violence. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Police Minister Bheki Cele yesterday reprimanded SAPS members who sent victims of gender-based violence back to their partners to “negotiate” when they went to report the cases of abuse. He further urged officers not to repeat victimisation by asking victims “silly” questions such as their dress code when the abuse occurred. Their job, he said, was to respond promptly and ensure that women were protected. “Police stations must be a place of safety. Don’t repeat victimisation; don’t ask them silly questions. Never tell a woman who reports abuse to go back and negotiate; it is not your job to tell a woman to go back and negotiate with a husband or abusive boyfriend. “Your job is to protect and make sure that those people are arrested. “When she comes there for the first time and you tell her to go and negotiate, she comes back for the second time and you tell her to go and negotiate, she doesn’t come back for the third time because she’s dead, killed by that abusive partner. Don’t send them back.

“Don’t look at women when they report abuse and ask them if this is the way they were dressed... were you wearing this short skirt? It is not your business to ask that, you are not a fashion designer,” he said.

Cele was addressing male officers who took to the streets of the capital yesterday, mobilising against gender- based violence.

They went to the Sunnyside police station where Cele, deputy minister of police Cassel Mathale and national commissioner for human resource management Bonang Mgwenya assessed the facilities.

They were told about a six-point plan operated at different stations to deal with gender-based violence.

The plan requires police to treat all victims with respect and dignity, and says they should be interviewed by a trained police officer in a victim-sensitive manner, among other things.

Subsequent to the assessment, Cele told the media police stations had enough rape kits to deal with cases reported.

“The rape kits on different categories have been a problem for some time, but starting in August we began to deliver them and they will all be there come October 24.

“But all stations at the present moment have got enough to work on those particular victims sent to the station.”

The march was part of an awareness campaign to stop violence and to mobilise society to play an active role in assisting the work of the police in detecting, preventing and fighting gender-based violence within communities.

The campaign drew scores of officers, including members of the Civilian Secretariat of the Police Service and metro police.

Under the theme Zizojika Izinto (turning the tide against crime) the march started at Church Square and ended at Jubilee Park.

Pretoria News