Pretoria - With many people on the roads, the N3 Toll Route is expected to be busier than usual over the next few weeks.





The N3 is also one of the busiest freight routes in South Africa. Trucks carrying an average of 50 million tons a year constitute 8% of the traffic.





Daily commuters and leisure travellers make up the balance on the route which traverses Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.





At peak times, traffic volumes can increase to well over 2 000 vehicles an hour.





The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) manages the N3 Toll Route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal and Heidelberg in Gauteng. The company monitors traffic patterns and all incidents and crashes along the route.





“All data is collated, analysed and interpreted,” said transport engineer Miles le Roux. “It provides us with concrete evidence of traffic patterns, contributory factors to crashes and any other road safety shortfalls.”





Single-vehicle crashes are the majority type of crasheson N3 Toll Route. Out of the 933 reported between January and October this year, 315 cars and 255 trucks were involved in single-vehicle crashes.





“Single-vehicle crashes – the direct result of human error – are by far the majority type of crashes on the N3 Toll Route. Our crash data speaks volumes with regard to road safety and where serious individual interventions are required,” Le Roux said.





Of the total number of crashes recorded in the first 10 months of the year, the main types were single vehicles leaving the road or single vehicles rolling, followed by head-tail collisions, side swipes and multiple pile-ups.

The factors point to negligent driving, speeding, a general lack of concentration, distractedness, ignoring road signs, and/or vehicles in a poor mechanical order leading to brake failure or tyre bursts – all avoidable if drivers paid closer attention.





“It shouldn’t be difficult to bring the number of these types of crashes down, but it’ll require a committed effort from all drivers to adhere to the rules of the road, drive more defensively and guard against complacency,” Le Roux said.

“Driving skills, the relative experience or inexperience of drivers, and their attitudes, abilities and choices have the greatest impact on road safety.





“Safe driving requires you to focus your undivided attention on a multitude of sensory stimulants – visual and auditory – and to have the ability to quickly make sound decisions in rapidly changing environments. Avoid distractions, such as using your mobile devices or allowing interferences from your passengers while you are driving.





“Make sure you stay alert at all times, and stop to rest and refresh the minute thatyou feel your concentration starts to wane.”





Also, plan your route carefully and stay informed of road and traffic conditions. Traffic volumes, the time of day or night, weather, emergency situations and road conditions impact on safety, mobility and convenience.





It is advisable to travel outside peak periods, when volumes are high, and the demands on drivers escalate. Careful planning helps you avoid a last-minute rush and late-night driving.





Most crashes (82.5%) on the N3 Toll Route, during the first 10 months of the year, happened in clear weather.





“This again points to human behaviour being a large contributory factor,” said Le Roux.





“For the same period, we noted a decline in the number of crashes at night, from 520 in 2018 to 453 in 2019. Up to date there were more accidents during the day (480) than at night (453); but although less, the crashes at night were far more severe than those during the day – 56% of night-time crashes were reported as serious (with severe injuries or fatal), while 44% of daytime crashes were serious.





The majority of daytime crashes were slight or without injuries. The statistics underscore our recommendation rather to travel during the day than at night.”

“The N3TC’s construction teams will stop rehabilitation and upgrade work on the route during the festive season.





Every endeavour is being made to have at least two lanes per direction open until January 8. Only essential maintenance work will be performed during the period.





“N3TC uses tried and tested methods to engage with our road users. We often notice how real-time traffic information assists to create better-informed and generally safer drivers.





“Therefore, wWe encourage you to hHeed the warning signs on the road and get your passengers to talk to us on Twitter (@N3Route) or follow us on Facebook. Travellers can make use of N3TC’s 24-hour N3TC helpline on 0800 634 357 to obtain traffic updates or emergency assistance,” said Le Roux. - N3 Toll Concession