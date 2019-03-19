POLICE Minister Bheki Cele briefs the media after meeting with police station heads and commanders from all over the country to discuss issues creating unhappiness within the SAPS. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Police Minister Bheki Cele yesterday appealed to doctors not to give fraudulent sick notes to disgruntled SAPS members. Cele was speaking to the media following the gathering of more than 1 500 police station heads and commanders from around the country. The aim was to raise issues in a bid to avert a looming national police strike.

Cele, who spoke to the police heads at the department of defence logistics support in Lyttelton, said the concerns raised by the station commanders revolved around the preferential treatment around specialist units.

“The biggest bone of contention was that some junior officers who were attached to special units jumped from being constables to warrant officers

"That’s a big jump, because you now find very junior guys having higher ranks than people who were there before them.”

Previously, Cele noted how there were 69 219 members within Grades 5 and 7 who were long overdue for progression considerations.

Tabling the SAPS 2018/19 budget vote, Cele and national police commissioner General Kehla Sithole vowed to roll out the process over the next three years, with regrading to be done with most units.

Cele said 28 000 officers would be promoted in 2018, and the rest in the following two financial years.

Yesterday he said despite assurances of promotions being processed, they were informed that members felt the process was taking too long.

But he said they had agreed to review the process with stakeholders and the people affected the most. Once the review was completed, Cele said they would then be able to accurately give officers proper time frames, cost and feasibility.

“Because at the end of the day we don't want to make promises that we can't keep so rather have us gather advice on the way forward.”

However, despite stakeholders' best efforts to deal with the promotions speedily, Cele said they picked up a modus operandi of a high number of officers in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape not pitching up for their duties and bringing in sick notes.

He said they were looking into the sick notes to determine with the help of doctors as to who was really sick.

According to Cele, between 100 and 120 sick notes were received from KwaZulu-Natal and a "worrying" 400 in the Western Cape.

“We have pockets in other provinces using the same tactic, but not the mass action as we have seen in the Western Cape and to a lesser extent KwaZulu-Natal.”

He said he had even gone to the extent of speaking to health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi to dissuade doctors from handing out fake sick notes.

“We are inviting those officers to go back to their work stations; listen, get engaged and get on with the work.”

He said in the interim they would be conducting road shows across the country to explain how the promotions were going to proceed.

This as Cele received high praise for trying to avert a national strike by the police, after he promised to address concerns around promotions.

For two weeks, social media messaging calling on police members to strike over promotions of low-level officers surfaced, and were backed by unions. Participants would have included officers at police stations.

The South African Policing Union said last week: “We do support these members who for some it has been more than a decade in one rank. We are calling upon the management to swallow its pride and come to its senses and avert this strike as it will cost the country dearly."

They said they had received reports of preferential treatment enjoyed by specialist units at the expense of officers in police stations. Specialised units include the Special Task Force, the Tactical Response Team and the National Intervention Unit.

Cele last week addressed the concerns around promotions, saying all deserving SAPS members would be promoted. He said overdue promotions dated back to 2011/2012, leaving a trail of a backlog of 69 219 overdue promotions.

He said the promotions issue was aimed at improving low morale and the well-being of members.

“We call on the management to follow due process during the promotions and ensure deserving members be promoted. We hope that this initiative will boost the morale of our police officers to enable them to execute their task optimally. Going forward we will be working on the betterment of the members' conditions of employment,” Cele said.

He urged officers to take the leadership into their confidence.

Pretoria News