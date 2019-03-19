Pretoria - Tshwane city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola yesterday pleaded with councillors not to deal with irregularities linked to the cancelled GladAfrica contract in isolation from other adverse findings made by the auditor-general in January. He spoke yesterday during a meeting of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee, where he was asked to account for shortcomings in the municipal service delivery.

Mosola lamented the fact that “for some reason, council decided to choose” the GladAfrica matter in dealing with the A-G’s irregular findings.

“We should not have dealt with the irregular expenditure in a manner that we have,” he said.

He advised councillors to handle irregular expenditures as one irrespective of their link to a specific contract.

He emphasised that the GladAfrica contract was never declared as unauthorised expenditure or fruitless.

“The only finding on GladAfrica is that it is irregular.

“Nowhere has the A-G said the report is fruitless. It is non-compliance in terms of the legislation.”

Mosola touched on the issue after a question was posed on whether the matter related to GladAfrica was still sub judice or not. It emerged that the legality of the contract arose during a public participation exercise when some residents wanted to know more about its implications to the City.

One committee member said residents with interest in the matter were merely told that it was sub judice and could not be discussed.

Mosola reiterated the answer that it was still sub judice.

ANC councillor Oscar Mathafa asked Mosola to clarify reports that he was going to take legal action against unqualified officials.

He further slated the City for failure to instil the culture of consequence management among officials, saying if the practice was in place some negative findings would have been prevented.

Mosola said since he took over he had imparted to other senior officials maximum capacity to conduct investigation within a period of three months.

The investigations, in most cases, would relate to the labour disputes by workers. “What I am doing now is to deal with the backlogs.”

He cited that what sometimes caused delay in settling disputes was that workers would take the City to court, crying foul.

Mosola was also quizzed about the efficiency of the Tshwane Economic Development Agency (Teda).

Mathafa said: “We have an ailing Teda. According to us, Teda was functioning very well, but now we are lost. If it is not used efficiently”

In reply, Mosola said: “I can confirm, as an accounting officer, that I have a mandate from the mayor to review the mandate of Teda.”

Pretoria News