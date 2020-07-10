Don't take your Covid-19 symptoms lightly

Pretoria - Don't take your symptoms lightly because you may be a Covid-19 carrier and end up infecting other people unknowingly. This was the primary message conveyed to scores of people, who came through for Covid-19 screening and testing conducted by the City of Tshwane's health services at Ga-Rankuwa shopping complex. Johan Human, municipal health services' acting deputy director in Region 1, said the City targeted the shopping malls because they have a bigger concentration of people. Ga-Rankuwa was part of region one, which accounted for the third highest number of cases of coronavirus in Tshwane. The Region with the highest number of cases was region three, which included the CBD and parts of the Pretoria West.

Human said that every Friday the City embarks on a screening and testing campaign in different regions and wards.

"We usually screen around 300 to 350 people per day and depending on the availability of our test kits we test between 50 and 100 per day,"he said.

Countrywide, he said, there were approximately 30 000 tests done per week.

Human pleaded with people not to ignore the symptoms, which could be related to Covid-19.

"You might have flu as a symptom and you dismiss it as a minor problem or as just a sinus while in the meantime you are positive and you are likely to infect your whole family," he said.

He advised people to rather go to see a physician when they have symptoms like coughing, itching eyes, sore throats and flu.

"Go to your pharmacy or go to your clinic. Let them assess you and if it is necessary get tested. Tests are for free, "he said.

He was particularly pleased with the response of the community to the campaign.

"We haven't heard any negative comments and they expressed appreciation because it is the first time seeing people working on the ground since Covid-19 started," he said.

One of the people who was screened was 58-year-old Rachel Magano, who displayed symptoms of flu, coughing and sore throat.

"We appreciate the fact that they are screening people en mass but we would like them to test all of us irrespective of the fact that one displays the symptoms or not," she said.

She said there were people who were asymptomatic who could potentially pose a danger to their family because they will be spreading the virus unknowingly.

"What we prefer is the testing of all people so that they can determine where the real problem lies,"she said.

