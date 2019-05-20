s. File Image: IOL.

Pretoria - If mining company Gemsbok Magnetite was granted prospecting rights in Doornpoort, this could result in actual mining activities in the area. These would be detrimental to the health of people in the area and property values would also drop, said residents who packed the NG Kerk, Doornpoort, on Saturday to discuss the proposal.

Gemsbok Magnetite has applied to the Department of Mineral Resources for prospecting rights of vanadium in the area.

Lufuno Mutshathama, an environmental consultant at Joan Consulting, said the meeting was to gather residents’ views about the impending mining development.

Mutshathama said a report would be compiled after the consultative meeting and submitted to the department for a final decision.

During the heated meeting, residents didn’t mince their words and angrily spoke out against the mining activity.

They expressed worries that exploration for vanadium was likely to affect their health and property values negatively.

Some said prospecting activities could breed dust and noise pollution, which would not be good for their health.

The activities had the potential to reduce market values of their properties, they said.

A property agent who was at the meeting said: “I have been a property agent in the area for about 25 years. I don’t know why the values of our properties have to be allowed to drop (as a result of mining activities).”

A resident said the area identified for prospecting was 200m from her house.

Despite assurances that the prospecting application was still to be considered, the resident expressed worries that some related activities were already taking place.

“On April 6 a helicopter came in and removed all the wild animals from the area right next to us. There have been explosions and trucks going up and down for the past three months.”

She said the level of crime had increased by at least 2%. “We have people climbing our walls from the site where mining will be happening," she said.

But Mutshathama said the environmental assessment impact was done to address issues of all people living close to the land. “The noise has been mitigated. There is a legal limit the noise must not exceed,” she said.

She allayed fears of people suffering from asthma and other health problems. “The concern that you have are mining-related impacts, not the prospecting rights impact. The dust that will be emitted there will be minimal and will be suppressed.”

Mutshathama, however, said there was a potential of underground water pollution once the drilling for prospecting had started. “The pollution might come from the leakage of oil used by the equipment; that is why we maintained that the equipment must be maintained and must be cleaned,” she said.

Representative of Gemsbok Magnetite Fred Mphephu said: “The difference between this application and the previous one is that this one is for a different mineral.

He raised concern about people using the meeting for political gains. “We are an integrated community here. We do not want to politicise anything. Our skin colours and all those things do not matter.”

Pretoria News