An artist’s impression of The Park Shopping Centre, which reopens its doors at the end of October.

The transformation of the Park Shopping Centre - previously known as Elardus Park - is almost complete and it will be reopening to the public in a few weeks' time. The shopping centre at the corner of Barnard Street and the Delmas road, with a 12000m² gross lettable area, hopes to give shoppers a pleasurable experience and bring in some new job opportunities.

Property management agent City Property said it believed that the R45million spent on the upgrade was indicative of the landlord’s interest in and commitment to the future of the centre, its tenants and the residents in the surrounding suburbs.

Jeffrey Wapnick, managing director of City Property, said the upgrade would ring in a new era, not only for the shopping centre but the whole community in the years to come.

“We have worked with our architectural and other professional teams to enhance the convenience and familiarity the centre is known for.

“As with all shopping centre upgrades, renovations and resultant inconvenience are unavoidable. However, we did plan the upgrade in stages so as to limit the inconvenience as far as possible.

“We are in the last stretch of the upgrade and we urge shoppers to please bear with us during the last couple of weeks, as we seek to enhance their shopping experience," he said.

The upgrade introduces a fresh, modern look with new walkways and canopies, accompanied by plenty of greenery that will enhance the visitors' experience. A large section of the shops and offices have been reconstructed and shop-fronts replaced to ensure a uniform appeal throughout.

Inspiration for the new name and branding arose from the essence of the revamped centre. "The Park" encompasses style and simplicity, without losing the core DNA that defines the centre and what it means to the community, City Property said.

New tenant signage has also been incorporated to complement the modern look of the centre.

“Parking will be less congested and we look forward to welcoming exciting new stores such as The Daily Coffee, Ackermans, Pick * Pay Clothing and Gadgets Galore to The Park family.”

Placecol and the Crazy Store will be moving into bigger spaces, while the food court will have al fresco seating under a canopy of deciduous trees.

