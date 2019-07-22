A FEW of the 108 neglected dogs and a pig that were rescued from a house in Odendaalsrus, Free State. Picture: SPCA

Pretoria - A total of 108 neglected dogs and one pig have been rescued from a “house of horrors” in Odendaalsrus in the Free State, the SPCA in Bloemfontein has said. The Virginia SPCA received an anonymous complaint about a large number of dogs kept in a residential area under a not-for-profit organisation and shelter name.

Upon arrival, inspectors from Virginia, assisted by the Bloemfontein SPCA, were shocked when they were met with dogs fighting for attention and biting each other at the excitement of visitors.

On closer investigation dogs were found in an outside building, neglected and suffering from mange. Among other things, a basset hound had bleeding ulcers. He was unable to move due to the severity of the abscesses, the SPCA said.

“An old labrador was lying in a corner on the cold cement floor, unable to stand or move due to what we assume must be arthritis. He attempted to get up, but kept falling down. Dogs were scratching from a skin condition and most of them had swollen and infected ears.

“A big boerboel had deformed legs and growths all over his body. Bags of faeces were lined up as we entered the property and the stench was difficult to stand, but we were determined to help the animals,” the SPCA said.

More animals were found in different sections of the property. A pig was fighting off dogs that attempted to eat his faeces as he defecated.

“The owner of the so-called shelter registered herself as an NPO and received funds from a sympathetic public, but clearly the funds were not spent as they should have been. She must have used the funds to support herself financially.

“Some of the animals were in a terrible state, with external parasites, and others were aggressive and not socialised. After veterinary assessment it was decided and recommended by our vet that many of the dogs be humanely put out of their suffering. The investigation will continue and a case of cruelty to animals will be opened and followed through.

“Social workers were contacted to help the owner of the shelter. We urge the public to make informed decisions when they spend their hard-earned money on private shelters that promote a so-called ‘no-kill policy’.

“We are forever grateful to Senior Inspector Reinet Meyer and her team from Bloemfontein who linked up with Inspector Ernest Khakhau and Thea Smit from the Virginia SPCA to end and relieve the suffering of 108 dogs,” the SPCA said. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News