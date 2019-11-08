The hospital’s general surgery department received the international accreditation yesterday following a two-year process initiated by its head Professor Zach Koto, Aquilo Health Consulting firm and Professor Peter Funch-Jensen, from Denmark.
The accolade makes the city hospital a first in the province to receive the accreditation and the second public hospital in the country following the Western Cape’s Tygerberg Hospital, which was accredited last year.
General surgeon and co-ordinator at George Mukhari, Dr Ané* Lengton, said she and the team were elated about the new accredited metabolic surgery and bariatric unit.
Lengton said that with the unit up and running they would now be able to offer the public weight-loss surgery - or gastric bypass surgery.