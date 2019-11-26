Dr Justice Legodi first student to obtain PhD in Setswana









DR JUSTICE Legodi says it was difficult to get sources for his studies, and that there was very little information available, which proved to be challenging when he was doing his research. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Dr Justice Legodi has become the first student to obtain a PhD in Setswana at Unisa. His doctoral thesis applied cultural semiotics to analyse the process and significance of the cultural portioning of beasts of slaughter and compared it with similar practices elsewhere in the world. Legodi completed the PhD in three years and said he achieved that through commitment and hard work, very closely with his supervisor and professor of African languages at Unisa, Daniel Matjila. “Time and again I was consulting my supervisor and challenging him and it took hard work and commitment,” he said. Matjila said this would open doors for more students to explore their indigenous languages.

He said since 1974 Setswana had been at the forefront of introducing African languages as languages of teaching, learning and research at higher education institutions.

Legodi said it was difficult to get sources for his studies, and that there was very little information available, which proved to be challenging when he was doing his research.

“It was difficult because most of the Batswana people don't have sources, and neither did house of traditional affairs, which also had a shortage of information.

“There was nothing at the Department of Arts and Culture. I also collected the data from the tribal elders during the times when traditional functions took place like marriage and then I visited the family and collected the data,” he said.

He said he used parts of historical books that were written by ministers of churches when they first started to spread their word; they collected some little bit of history.

He said lack of cultural history and unity frustrated some people and as a result they started to misbehave and think that they were not recognised or that they were nothing but through their culture the person can feel that they belong somewhere.

Having submitted his whole thesis in Setswana, he said if it was written in English, it was going to be weak and would have lost the meaning and cultural intention it tried to achieve.

“By doing this I have increased the scientific words of doing things of the Batswana people; I revealed that the Batswana people have already scientific words of doing things,” he said.

He said he hoped some parts of the research would get developed into a book and reach students in high school.

