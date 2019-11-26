His doctoral thesis applied cultural semiotics to analyse the process and significance of the cultural portioning of beasts of slaughter and compared it with similar practices elsewhere in the world.
Legodi completed the PhD in three years and said he achieved that through commitment and hard work, very closely with his supervisor and professor of African languages at Unisa, Daniel Matjila.
“Time and again I was consulting my supervisor and challenging him and it took hard work and commitment,” he said.
Matjila said this would open doors for more students to explore their indigenous languages.