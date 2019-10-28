Dr Mongane Wally Serote sets the scene at Mapungubwe lecture









The Mapungubwe Unesco world heritage site in Limpopo Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The annual Mapungubwe Lecture Series was nothing short of informative and breathtaking. The prestigious event hosted by SA National Parks brought together young and old. It was held in Mapungubwe National Park and World Heritage Site in Limpopo to celebrate the richness and diversity of South Africa’s cultural heritage on Friday night. Celebrated poet and writer Dr Mongane Wally Serote set the scene with a talk on sacredness and African traditional healing in the context of Mapungubwe. Serote focused on the practice of traditional healing, God, ancestors and finding oneself as an African.

“I’ve been asked to talk about a very difficult subject, because it is as old as life itself. I decided to take it on because I am a practitioner of a very extremely controversial practice, bonyaka (traditional healing),” the traditional healer said.

“Sacredness is at all times preoccupied and engaged with reality. It carries within it great possibilities and potential to transform reality for the good, for all. “That is because wherever we find ourselves as human beings in this universe, there is an agenda bestowed upon us, asking us who we are. We live with this question that is continuously imposed on us. The other question is, do we know what it is that we’ve come to do on earth?

“The evidence of that which we can see, smell, taste is here in Mapungubwe,” he said, adding that people could not claim to know God without ancestors.

The lecture formed part of an activity-packed weekend showcasing the many attractions at Mapungubwe.

Guests explored the proud history of southern Africa’s first kingdom through a guided heritage trail and museum visit, as well as cultural performances.

Guests also got a glimpse of several stunning stone structures in and around Mapungubwe. Many of them were used by its early inhabitants to build the stone wall.

On Saturday, Professor Maano Ramutsindela from the UCT delivered a lecture during a special gathering held under the stars on the banks of the Limpopo River.

He explored the topic, Peace on the Hill: Reflections on Mapungubwe as a Peace Park. The lecture was followed by music festivities and performances by cultural bands.

Pretoria News