The prestigious event hosted by SA National Parks brought together young and old.
It was held in Mapungubwe National Park and World Heritage Site in Limpopo to celebrate the richness and diversity of South Africa’s cultural heritage on Friday night.
Celebrated poet and writer Dr Mongane Wally Serote set the scene with a talk on sacredness and African traditional healing in the context of Mapungubwe.
Serote focused on the practice of traditional healing, God, ancestors and finding oneself as an African.