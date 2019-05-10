Pretoria - Pastor William Emeka, accused of raping four of his female congregants last year, was denied bail by the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Emeka, 43, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), faces four counts of rape, two of sexual assault and one of being in South Africa illegally.

Handing down judgment, magistrate MK Chauke said Emeka failed to prove to the court that exceptional circumstances existed for him to be granted bail in terms of section 60(1) of the Criminal Procedure Act.

“There is nothing specific in this application said to be exceptional,” said Chauke. He added evidence previously presented to the court showed Emeka had fraudulently applied for a South African residence permit.

“It is the finding of this court that you are in this country illegally. I don’t find it to be in the interests of justice for you to be given bail.”

An immigration officer from Home Affairs, Clement Masemola, testified earlier that Emeka was in the country illegally because the pages of his passport were not stamped.

Emeka’s defence attorney Andrew Maoba presented the court with another passport belonging to his client. The second passport was stamped once by the DRC government and once by South Africa’s Home Affairs. Both stamps were dated March 26, 2003. Masemola confirmed under cross-examination that the Home Affairs stamp in the passport was authentic.

“I went out and conducted my own investigation,” said Maoba. “This is because the court asked how the accused came into South Africa. If the investigating officer (Sergeant Matlou Mabusha) is not helping us to conduct his investigation, I took it upon myself to conduct that investigation.”

The case was adjourned to May 24.

Emeka was arrested in November following allegations that he asked four female congregants to take off their clothes before smearing them with anointing oil. He then allegedly raped them. African News Agency (ANA)

