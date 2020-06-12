Drive to curb further Tshwane coronavirus infections

Pretoria - More could be done to increase the level of compliance with Covid-19 regulations in the CBD. City of Tshwane health head Kwena Koko, speaking at the metro’s first screening and testing drive yesterday, said the CBD attracted many people as it was an economic hub. “If we do not tackle it head-on, we will have a serious surge of cases. We are in level 3 of the lockdown and many businesses here have opened. As a result, there are too many people and a lot of interaction. “I have seen people walking around not wearing masks, or not wearing them properly, and that is a problem - people must understand that this a behaviour-driven virus.” He said region three, which includes the CBD and the west, was one of the areas with high cases.

Malls were also identified as areas at risk of an outbreak.

In regions with high numbers of infections, the metro would be increasing the screening and testing process, Koko said, adding that the focus on sections with lower infections would be prevention.

Koko said there was difficulty in terms of capacity to check compliance, which would always be a problem.

“The capacity we have, we are using it optimally and effectively, targeting high-risk areas such as malls, transport hubs where people mostly gather, and informal settlements where there are many vulnerable people.

“The next earmarked area to be targeted is Atteridgeville. For the month of June, region three will receive maximum attention, and we will move to region one, six and four, which also have high cases.”

He said it may change, as transmissions changed every two weeks.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said various premises were also inspected to see if they complied with Covid-19 regulations - like having the necessary certification, applying strict physical distancing and providing hand sanitisers.

He said where laws were not respected, they would issue notices and where there were serious violations, they could even close the establishment down.

Compliance was around 60%, Mashigo said, and more could be done - such as regular operations and targeting the hot spots, then entering areas such as the west and Laudium.

One of the people who got screened and tested yesterday was taxi driver Oupa Sebolelo. He remarked that testing and screening drives were necessary, as they were constantly within the area considered to be a CBD.

“This virus is scary; we ferry people and exchange money We are not used to physical distancing and we end up touching each other, and it becomes easy to spread infection. We need to have tests because after work we go home and we could put our families at risk.

“I encourage other drivers, and people in general, to get tested. It’s not a joke or game. We must protect ourselves. The City was good to commence testing in the CBD, as some of us are working. It makes it easier to get tested near where you are working.”

Sebolelo said he was worried about the increase in the number of infections in the province as more people returned to work.

