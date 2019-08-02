Author Reabetswe Kungwane, 11, the ambassador of Turn The Page campaign. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - While studies show that 62% of South African pupils do not have access to school libraries, 60% are from households without a single book. A campaign to reduce these figures is under way, and 11-year-old published author Reabetswe Kungwane of Pretoria is its ambassador.

The Turn The Page campaign, part of Global Citizen’s Raise the Grade, is aimed at encouraging citizens to donate books to communities in need.

The campaign also urges stakeholders to prioritise quality education in the country, something that speaks closely to Reabetswe’s heart.

The Grade 5 pupil from Crawford Preparatory School launched her book titled Stories You’ve Never Heard Before early last year.

It is a collection of 10 short stories based on her everyday experiences, each with a different moral (lesson). The book also incorporates her own illustrations.

Her natural ability to express her thoughts on paper and love for words was the reason she wrote.

Her first story was written when she was 7. It was titled Vanessa the Sad Seahorse. The story forms part of the 10 in the collection.

The campaign is in partnership with Mall of Africa, Exclusive Books and Nal’ibali. It kicked off last month with the launch of a pop-up library Mall of Africa and serves as the main book donation hub for the public.

The activation will culminate in a large-scale book drive during World Literacy Day on September 7. On the day, the donated books will be distributed to under-served communities.

Campaign manager Thato Noinyane said the activation was also aimed at promoting a culture of reading. “We are thrilled to work alongside Mall of Africa, Exclusive Books, and Nal’ibali to encourage reading in South Africa.

“Fostering literacy, library access, and a culture of reading is central to improving education outcomes and ending extreme poverty. We hope every South African will pick up or donate a book to help us Turn The Page this winter.”

The campaign is meant to celebrate literacy.

Pretoria News