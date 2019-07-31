CANINE manager Johan de Beer with one of the trained dogs that help catch poachers at Kruger National Park. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Kruger National Park is fighting against poachers hurting and killing about 20 animals weekly through the use of snares scattered in the bushes. Canine manager Johan de Beer said he was worried about scores of snares his team and rangers removed from the park and paths to water sources weekly.

De Beer said snares were dangerously effective, cheap and easy to set up in hundreds across the facility by criminals who sought the animals for various illegal motives.

A concerned De Beer demonstrated to a team of media personnel yesterday how the snares, which can be made easily using wires, worked.

The traps subjected animals to cruelty as some were found to have suffocated and rotted while bigger animals like elephants lost important parts of their body like trunks. De Beer said the snares were dangerous to the animals as they could not unhook themselves.

In fact, bigger animals use force to break away, but that only makes the wires cut right through their skulls and jaws.

He said a buffalo was eaten by lionesses after it spent about a year with the thick wire in its skull and jaw. It must have been easy prey for the lionesses, De Beer said.

“What these guys do is come in and put about 100 or 200 snares at once and from there they come back and pick up the meat when the animals are caught. Some take the meat but leave the snares behind.

“Sometimes extra animals get caught in snares or an elephant comes and breaks it and then walks around with the snare in the foot. The snare destroys its foot. These things are very brutal.”

However, De Beer and his team of dog handlers were in charge of 41 specially trained dogs that helped catch poachers.

These dogs also monitor the entrances to detect weapons, rhino horns and other things that people shouldn't take in or out of the park. The national park is also using secret cameras to detect and record anything that moves near them every five seconds. These cameras form part of the black rhino guardian.

Monitoring and surveillance officer Catherine Dreyer said the programme had been running for two years, taking thousands of photographs.

She said some animal hunters were successfully prosecuted with video evidence.

Pretoria News