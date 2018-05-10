Mahonisi Maluleke has taken a BP service station to court for allegedly filling up his car’s diesel tank with water. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

MOTORIST Mahonisi Maluleke has turned to the Pretoria Small Claims Court after attendants at the BP service station in the city allegedly filled up the diesel tank of his Ford Ranger with water.

On Tuesday, Maluleke appeared before commissioner Adam Streicher with BP representatives. Judgment was reserved.

Maluleke wants to be compensated more than R5000 he spent fixing damages. BP has meanwhile denied liability.

He said he was convinced the damages were caused by the diesel, which he claimed contained water.

He said his car was up to date with service. “Last year on November 16, I filled up 82.46 litres of diesel at BP in Clubview, Lyttelton Road. My tank was almost empty before I filled up.”

From there, he claimed, he drove straight to his home in Laudium about 20km from Clubview.

However, upon entering his suburb the car started to jerk.

The next morning his car wouldn't start and Maluleke said he ended up using his wife's car to get to a meeting in Bronkhorstspruit.

“When I got back, I checked the car again and on the dashboard there was a reflection light that there was excessive water in the petrol tank.

“The car had to be towed to Ford in Hatfield where it was confirmed that the problem was that the diesel had water.

“I went to BP to tell them that I had a problem with a diesel I bought from them and they told me to wait for a diagnosis and take it from there.”

After Ford confirmed that the diesel had water, BP sent its own inspector who took a sample.

He claimed they never returned to him with the answer.

Maluleke said he had to fork out more than R5000 to fix the car; his mechanical warranty refused to fix it, saying there was a third party involved.

“They refused liability for the car damage and therefore I had to pay the repair costs of R4342.16. I also lost the R1145 worth of diesel because it had to be drained.”

BP promised to comment today.