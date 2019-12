Drivers told to avoid flooded Tshwane bridges with more rain on way









RESIDENTS of an informal settlement in Mamelodi are among those who have been inconvenienced by rain during the past two days. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of further heavy rains in Gauteng. In this regard, drivers were urged to avoid flooded bridges and roads. Forecaster Vanetia Phakula said a 60% chance of thundershowers were expected today, but conditions might ease up in the afternoon. There will be more rain tomorrow on and off until late in the day. Phakula said temperatures would be quite low.

“We predict that there might be pools of water on the roads and concerned areas are informal settlements,” she said.

Phakula urged motorists to take extreme caution when driving in rainy wet conditions.

Yesterday, residents of Extension 21 in Mamelodi East said the heavy rains had resulted in much inconvenience for them.

Emily Segapu said her shack was flooded with water, and she did not sleep at all on Wednesday night.

“Me and my children stayed up all night using buckets to get the water out of the shack. In almost every corner we have placed a tin to collect the water and pour it outside.”

She added the water came up to their ankles and they had to throw away many of their furniture because it was ruined. Every year, Segapu expects rain at this time of the year, and she said there was nothing she could do. Neighbours also said their shacks were flooded, and they spent all morning trying to salvage the situation.

Lina Matshika pleaded with the government to provide better housing for them. Matshika said the rain was a source of stress for them. “If it continues like this for a long time we will suffer. At the same time, there is not much we can do,” she said.

