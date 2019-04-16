The accused in the Dros rape incident fell ill while in jail and has been referred to an external hospital. He will be discharged soon. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Department of Correctional Services said the Dros rape accused was stable in an external hospital, where he was likely to be discharged soon. “According to our records, he reported at our health care facility in person for medical attention and was examined by the department's health care professionals.

“They recommended he be transferred to an external medical centre for further examination,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“The department can confirm that the detainee’s health is stable; waiting to be discharged back to our correctional facility.”

Nxumalo said the department had noted with dismay a statement from civil rights movement #NotInMyName alleging that he overdosed on drugs.

“Sadly, we were never asked nor engaged by the #NotInMyName on the circumstances which may have led to him being treated by medical professionals,” said Nxumalo.

He is accused of raping a young girl in the bathroom of a Dros restaurant in September last year.

His trial has been scheduled for September 9 to 20 in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.

He was denied bail and is kept at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

In January, he was referred for a 30-day mental evaluation at Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in the city.

He faces charges of rape, possession of drugs, assault with intent to do bodily harm and intimidation.

The accused allegedly followed the girl from the Dros restaurant's play area to the toilets where he raped her. The girl's mother caught him in the act after she went looking for her child.

The court had previously heard that he had mental issues, and had previously attempted suicide several times due to depression caused by bipolar disorder.

Police said the white powder they found on the accused was the drug tik - medically known as methamphetamine - a potent central nervous system stimulant that is mainly used as a recreational drug. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News