The operation, conducted on Friday by the provincial organised crime unit in conjunction with the drug team in Limpopo, led the officers to a drug lab at a plot in Maroela, Kameeldrift.
On the premises, the police officers seized magic mushrooms, dry bottles of hydroponic cannabis, 60 indoor cannabis plants and equipment for manufacturing and packaging indoor cannabis.
The discovery led to the arrest of two suspects aged 23 and 35.
The police had initially followed up on information that first led them to a residential address in Tzaneen, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.