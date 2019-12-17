Drugs worth R5m seized in crackdown by police









POLICE found 60 indoor cannabis plants during a raid in Tzaneen and Kameeldrift at the weekend. Picture: supplied Pretoria - Police continued to crack down on cannabis growing operations and related labs over the long weekend, seizing drugs with an estimated street value of R5 million. The operation, conducted on Friday by the provincial organised crime unit in conjunction with the drug team in Limpopo, led the officers to a drug lab at a plot in Maroela, Kameeldrift. On the premises, the police officers seized magic mushrooms, dry bottles of hydroponic cannabis, 60 indoor cannabis plants and equipment for manufacturing and packaging indoor cannabis. The discovery led to the arrest of two suspects aged 23 and 35. The police had initially followed up on information that first led them to a residential address in Tzaneen, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

“Upon arrival, they arrested one suspect aged 57, and similarly seized magic mushrooms, hydroponic cannabis, Lollipops (meth-infused sweets) and a vehicle.

“During the subsequent investigations that were conducted at the said premises in Tzaneen, the police operationalised more information that led them to Kameeldrift where the drug lab was discovered.”

SAPS Limpopo commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba hailed all members of the SAPS involved in the operation, and also thanked community members for continuously providing valuable information to the police.

The suspects will soon appear in court on charges of dealing in and possession of drugs.

In other crackdowns around the capital, more than 300 suspects were nabbed over the long weekend with operations focusing on known crime generating hot spots, major access and escape routes around the Tshwane district policing area.

“A number of drug-related arrests were also made, with one suspect being arrested for possession and dealing in crystal meth with a street value of approximately R100 000,” said police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller.

Most of the arrests came from liquor-related crimes, which led to certain illegal outlets being closed and all their liquor being confiscated.

“More than R134 000 in fines were issued in terms of traffic infringements for various traffic offences. We would like to remind our communities that as the festive season is upon us and a lot of us will be travelling on the roads to holiday destinations to be alert at all times and ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy,” said Miller.

Pretoria News