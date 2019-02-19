ONE of the illegal dumping sites in Mamelodi West, the City of Tshwane says it is spending millions every year in rehabilitating sites such as this one. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The sporadic illegal dumping around the city remains an eyesore and concern for most residents. Unwanted flies have “shacked up” with residents due to this growing concern, and the once disgusting smell from the garbage has become second nature.

There are more than 600 illegal dumping spots citywide, which have been identified by the Agriculture and Environmental Management Department.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the high levels of illegal dumping spots across all seven regions had already cost the metropolitan municipality more than R12million in the current financial year, in clearing out and rehabilitating some of the sites.

During the 2017/18 financial year, the City spent R67million on the clearing of illegal dumping sites.

MMC for Agriculture and Environmental Management Mike Mkhari said, with the help of the Tshwane Metro Police and his department, inspectors were undergoing training as peace officers.

He said offenders would be apprehended and charged to appear before municipal courts.

“We want to warn our residents and business owners that illegal dumping is a contravention of by-laws. Any person who is convicted of an offence under this by-law may face a maximum of three years imprisonment or a fine, or both,” said Mkhari.

Pretoria News