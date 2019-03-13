Olerato Chiloane-Makena

Pretoria - The former lovers convicted of conspiring to hide details of a car accident that killed Olerato Chiloane-Makena five years ago aggravated the seriousness of their offence. “It was not really necessary to act the way you did,” Magistrate Photoge Motiang said, handing down sentence in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Motiang said it would have been a different story if they had come clean at the beginning.

Olerato, then 5, was run over by a black Jeep Compass outside his grandparent’s home in Soshanguve Block H in 2013.

Sarah Mothapo, 37, and Donald Khoza, 32, were yesterday handed jail terms of up to three years for covering up the incident.

The driver, Mothapo, who was found guilty of culpable homicide and failing to assist the injured child, was given a two-year sentence for the first count and nine months for the second count.

Khoza, who was found guilty for defeating the ends of justice, got two years in jail.

The magistrate said Mothapo’s attitude after she was found guilty was unnecessary.

He said the sentencing reports clearly indicated that she showed no remorse.

“The court agrees and sees no remorse,” he said.

Motiang said a life was lost but not intentionally, but what was questionable was how means were made to cover up what took place while little Olerato posed next to a car he admired, a Ferrari, for photographs.

Moments later he was hit by a car speeding down the road.

Motiang said: “It is our duty to make sure justice takes place so that people think twice when committing such criminal acts.

“The community is also looking at us to make the right decisions.

“The court is certain in giving a fair and just sentence, but not necessarily using you as an example.

“The court is handing down a sentence that is not too lenient and neither too harsh.”

State prosecutor Kgakgamatso Letsholo said the two had ample time and opportunity to come forward, but instead chose to invade justice.

“It was cover-up after cover-up from 2013 to mid-2014,” Letsholo told the court.

He said the incident affected Olerato’s parents dearly.

His mother, Reshoketswe Makena, was reported to have said: “I lost the only son I had.”

Father Goodman Chiloane was also distraught.

Witnesses said Mothapo was driving the vehicle after attending an event in the neighbourhood.

From the event she went to Chillies, a popular eatery in Soshanguve, where she found Khoza with another woman.

The two women had a fight, after which Mothapo jumped into the car and sped off.

Witnesses said they saw Olerato knocked down by the car and recalled the driver asking: “Wait, did I hit something or someone?”

She then drove off.

She and her passengers also allegedly conspired and asked another woman, Mantshole Moekwa, to take responsibility for the accident. She was promised R15000.

After the sentencing the boy’s parents said a huge weight had been lifted off their shoulders and were glad the five-year-long case was finally concluded.

Pretoria News