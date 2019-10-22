Dutch Reformed Church feud leads to R3m damages claim









Pretoria - Discontent between the flock in the Dutch Reformed Church in Lyttelton, Centurion, is rife. Some members of the congregation and their former church minister have turned to court on occasions to either gag each other or claim damages. Even the Hawks have been roped in to investigate some of the allegations flying around. In the latest round, the chairperson of the church council professor Oppel Greeff obtained an interdict against a former minister of the church, estate agent Peter Aspeling. Greeff turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, as he felt that Aspeling was conducting a smear campaign against him.

This was after Aspeling apparently told members of the congregation that there were irregularities regarding the church finances and that Greeff was involved.

Greeff, who vehemently denied that he was involved in any wrongdoing, said as a man of God, he tried to settle things amicably with Aspeling, but he now had no choice but to ask the court for help.

Greeff's name was earlier cleared of any financial misconduct by an independent tribunal, headed by former high court deputy judge president Willem van der Merwe.

Greeff said he hoped that verdict was going to stop Aspeling from spreading false allegations.

But the last straw was when Aspeling issued an open letter to the congregation, in which he persisted with his allegations.

Greeff said in court papers that he had known Aspeling for many years and he deeply regretted that their relationship had reached the point of litigation. However, he said Aspeling left him no choice.

Greeff claimed that Aspeling was targeting him because he believed he was one of the people behind the dismissal of their church minister Eduan Naude.

Naude was dismissed for misconduct with a married woman in the congregation. Greeff said Aspelling was Naude's staunch supporter.

Naude, meanwhile, also earlier turned to the Labour Court to fight his dismissal.

Greeff said Judge Van der Merwe’s panel last year cleared him of fraud and dishonesty and also turned down Aspeling’s appeal.

A few months later Aspeling repeated the allegations and a church minister from the Midrand congregation was called in to facilitate a process of reconciliation.

Aspeling even opened a criminal case against Greeff last month regarding alleged fraud. He also handed the complaint over to the Hawks for investigation.

Greeff said he has no objection to this, but "the smear campaign must stop" until Aspeling "has his day in court".

Greeff said he has been a member of this congregation for 43 years, an elder and chairperson of the service council and he is now fed-up with being defamed by Aspeling.

He has meanwhile also issued a R3million damages claim against Aspeling for defamation.

Judge Norman Davies meanwhile provisionally interdicted Aspeling from making statements suggesting Greeff was involved in fraud and dishonesty.

Pretoria News