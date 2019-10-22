Pretoria - A plate of food served to each mourner at a civic funeral for the late ANC councillor Esther Matumane allegedly cost the City of Tshwane an amount of R1 880.
Matumane, former ward 19 councilor in Winterveld, was fatally shot outside her house in September last year by unknown gunmen.
She was then afforded a civic funeral, which was organised by the Office of Council Speaker, Katlego Mathebe.
On Tuesday, the ANC in Tshwane claimed that the total cost of the funeral was R578 966 and that R470 000 was spent on catering and groceries.
"What this means is that the DA spent about R1 880 per plate of food for 250 mourners.