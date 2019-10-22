Each plate of food at councillor Ester Matumane's funeral cost R1 880 - ANC









A file picture of an ordinary plate of food. Picture: AP Pretoria - A plate of food served to each mourner at a civic funeral for the late ANC councillor Esther Matumane allegedly cost the City of Tshwane an amount of R1 880. Matumane, former ward 19 councilor in Winterveld, was fatally shot outside her house in September last year by unknown gunmen. She was then afforded a civic funeral, which was organised by the Office of Council Speaker, Katlego Mathebe. On Tuesday, the ANC in Tshwane claimed that the total cost of the funeral was R578 966 and that R470 000 was spent on catering and groceries. "What this means is that the DA spent about R1 880 per plate of food for 250 mourners.

"This is on average 25 times the normal price for one plate of food," the party said in a statement.

In December last year, the Pretoria News reported about the high funeral cost incurred by the municipality after former ANC councillor Mapiti Matsena questioned the justification behind the spending during a council sitting.

At the time, Matsena claimed that Mathebe's office unlawfully forked out a whopping R576 000 for catering at the funeral.

He said: "If we can go to the family of the deceased and disclose that close to R600 000 was spent on their daughter’s funeral, they would be surprised.

"They would say we should have instead given them at least R150 000 to give their daughter a proper burial."

According to him, the amount was probably spent on buying groceries for the bereaved family, given that civic funeral policies didn’t make provision for purchasing a coffin.

It emerged during the council sitting that the City hand-picked a service provider because it didn’t have a panel of service providers from which to choose one at a reasonable cost.

Matsena estimated that funeral costs should have been in the region of R200 000 if the City had obtained quotes from various service providers.

Council decided that a probe must be instituted into the allegations of corruption and fraud, which might have been committed when the procuring service.

However, a year after the funeral the report regarding the investigation was yet to be released.

The Speaker's office was not immediately available for comment.

Pretoria News