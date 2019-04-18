The N3 Toll Concession is expecting a huge increase in traffic heading to Durban. File photo: Tiro Ramatlhatse

Pretoria - Arrive Alive, a road safety campaign, has the following tips for a safe Easter weekend.

Planning:

Plan the route to your holiday destination and give yourself enough time to reach your destination.

Make sure your vehicle is roadworthy before you go.

Stick to major routes or toll roads. If you do travel on “back roads”, identify the towns along the route and what the distance is between them.

Do not get stranded without fuel - start with a full tank and plan ahead so you know where to refuel.

Set off well rested and plan rest/stretch stops along the way.

Always ensure a friend or family member who is not travelling with you, is aware of the route you are planning to travel. Update them on your progress and let them know when you reach your destination.

On the trip:

Wear a seatbelt and ensure passengers, including infants and children, are strapped in properly.

Use a GPS navigation tool or a road atlas to avoid getting lost.

Take a rest break every two hours or every 200km.

Avoid distractions such as cellphone conversations and texting while driving.

Stay within the speed limit and reduce speed in adverse conditions.

Keep a safe following distance, increasing it in adverse conditions.

Do not take unnecessary risks, for example when overtaking.

Be visible, drive with lights on and dip headlights at night for approaching vehicles.

Do not drink and drive.

Be courteous towards other motorists, cyclists and pedestrians

Be cautious when driving alone, and avoid stopping in remote, dark areas.

Pretoria News