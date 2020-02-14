ECG church led by Shepherd Bushiri not deterred by recent attacks









Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader, Shepherd Bushiri. File photo by Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) led by self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri will not be deterred from praying despite recent attacks on their church. The congregants have not been ashamed or shy to voice out their support for Bushiri and call on those attacking their church to back off and mind their own business. This is despite relentless criticism by people who call them brainwashed and susceptible to religious leaders. This week, two of the church’s tents were set alight around 9pm while prophet Bushiri was on the pulpit for a prayer session. Although most media could not go inside the showgrounds to take pictures, images depicting the damage circulated on social media.

Emergency personnel rushed to the scene to put out the fires and bring the situation under control before any injuries occured.

According to church spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo, this attack took place during a prayer session that formed part of the 14 days of prayer and fasting.

The police have not made any arrests in their case of malicious damage to property.

The incident happened after Bushiri and his bodyguard survived what was suspected to be an assassination attack on January 26.

Church member Andrina Mapitsi said Bushiri is a man of all Nations. “Hate him at your expense, we believe in his God.

"His anointing works for us. He is an African son of God. We Love You Major 1!”

Mphowa Moletlane said: Major 1 or prophet Bushiri as they call him does not force anyone to attend his church.

"Masses sleep over awaiting him without any push.

"Now that can't be a crime.

"South Africans, let us stop hating our own African brothers. I am not into church but let others go to church.”

Pretoria News