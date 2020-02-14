Pretoria - Members of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) led by self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri will not be deterred from praying despite recent attacks on their church.
The congregants have not been ashamed or shy to voice out their support for Bushiri and call on those attacking their church to back off and mind their own business.
This is despite relentless criticism by people who call them brainwashed and susceptible to religious leaders.
This week, two of the church’s tents were set alight around 9pm while prophet Bushiri was on the pulpit for a prayer session.
Although most media could not go inside the showgrounds to take pictures, images depicting the damage circulated on social media.