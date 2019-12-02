Eco-Care focuses on recycling with aim of diverting waste from landfills









MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment Morakane Mosupyoe visits Eco-Care waste recycling facility in Ga-Rankuwa. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - There are a lot of opportunities in waste, people must just be willing to get their hands dirty and think creatively. These are the words of Lerato Makube, founder of 100% black female-owned and managed company Eco-Care. The business was started in Tembisa in 2013, moving to the Tshwane Market in 2014 and now Ga-Rankuwa. It is operating as a mini-material recovery facility which focuses on recycling with the aim of diverting waste from landfills which are already congested. It offers service to seven buy-back centres, 44 waste reclaimers that come directly to the facility and 100 waste reclaimers at Ga-Rankuwa and Rosslyn landfill sites. It has 13 permanent employees. Makube said she believed more could be done in terms of manufacturing, especially fibre which would produce nails and hair, among other products. “This industrial area has factories that have been abandoned and not being used; there could be a factory where plastic could be proces sed and turned into other products, creating employment and opportunity through recycling.

“Most entrepreneurs say they struggle with funding, but do not note that collaborations are also key. Non-financial support is also a massive boost; we received three machines from the Department of Economic Development, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development which helps with the processing of recovered materials.”

MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture, Environment and Rural Development Morakane Mosupyoe said they started supporting Eco-Care in 2016 while it was still operating from the Tshwane Market.

She said that during the tour of the centre she saw the importance of empowering women and Eco-Care transformed from being a modest buy-back centre to a material recovery facility.

“This is a type of business we as a department have committed to supporting on two fronts - to grow and scale this type of business and divert waste. Our landfills are at more than 90% capacity which poses a question to us: what are we going to do with waste? So programmes like these are supported for that reason.

“We have donated three machines to Eco-Care as part of their infrastructure. We will still have meetings with Eco-Care to look at plans on how to grow this business and support the community around it.”

Mosupyoe added that they would also be looking to revive the buy-back centres which could be improved through partnerships with the metro.

Councillor Charles Rammushi commended Eco-Care for its efforts to divert waste from landfills.

Pretoria News