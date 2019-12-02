These are the words of Lerato Makube, founder of 100% black female-owned and managed company Eco-Care. The business was started in Tembisa in 2013, moving to the Tshwane Market in 2014 and now Ga-Rankuwa. It is operating as a mini-material recovery facility which focuses on recycling with the aim of diverting waste from landfills which are already congested.
It offers service to seven buy-back centres, 44 waste reclaimers that come directly to the facility and 100 waste reclaimers at Ga-Rankuwa and Rosslyn landfill sites. It has 13 permanent employees.
Makube said she believed more could be done in terms of manufacturing, especially fibre which would produce nails and hair, among other products.
“This industrial area has factories that have been abandoned and not being used; there could be a factory where plastic could be proces sed and turned into other products, creating employment and opportunity through recycling.