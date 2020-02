Ecuadorian brew, chocolate go down a treat, courtesy of ambassador









AMBASSADOR of Ecuador María Soledad Córdova during a tasting of coffee and chocolate from that country. Picture: John Vaaler Pretoria - Ecuadorian Ambassador to South Africa María Soledad Córdova has hosted a coffee and chocolate tasting from her home country for members of the media. The event, which took place at the Ecuadorian Embassy in Pretoria, featured two flavours of coffee and three different brands of chocolate. “Ecuador has good coffee and good things to offer to South Africa,” said Córdova, pouring a cup of coffee for a staff member. “It’s always good to have coffee with friends.” The ambassador emphasised the importance of Ecuadorian investment by South African companies such as Jack Rabbit Chocolate.

“I believe in South-South co- operation,” she said. Before the coffee tasting started, Córdova encouraged members of the press to not use milk or sugar until they had given the coffee a first taste.

The ambassador offered two brews - one from the Galápagos Islands and the other from the Ecuadorian mountains. Fruity and pleasant, the Galápagos Islands’ coffee was the first brew served to the press.

“For me (the Ecuadorian Mountain flavour) is perfect,” said the ambassador.

Córdova mused that the Galápagos’s volcanic soil perhaps added to the brew’s flavour. “But I’m not an expert,” she quickly added.

The press respectfully disagreed with the ambassador about which coffee flavour was the best.

They preferred the Ecuadorian mountain brew, which had a bittersweet aftertaste with just a hint of chocolate.

After she served some Jack Rabbit truffles, Córdova moved on to two dark chocolate brands from Ecuador: Republica del Cacao and Pacari.

Córdova has been the Ecuadorian ambassador to the South Africa for just over four years.

Looking back at her career, Córdova expressed gratitude for getting to work in a country as beautiful as South Africa. “I think maybe I’ve done something good, and God said, ‘Go to South Africa’,” she beamed.

