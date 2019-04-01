File picture: Dumisani Sibeko.

ON Thursday evening, I was on my way to the National Press Club AGM, being held at the Waterhole function venue at the National Zoo. Also attending was my colleague, news editor Ntando Makhubu. When we arrived, we bemoaned the taxi jams in the centre of town which had delayed and frustrated us.

I travelled west along Johannes Ramokhoase Street where Outsurance pointsmen (and women) were stationed at the intersections to help with traffic flow.

Jammed in the block between Du Toit and Sisulu, I saw first-hand the problem: taxi drivers were paying no heed to the woman who was doing her best to keep the intersection clear. I feared for her safety as they ignored her signals and just kept turning right into Johannes Ramokhoase and, as I got close, I saw her shake her head resignedly at a colleague trying to assist on the opposite side of the road.

I inched forward and there, at the back of Tshwane House, came the second problem: metro police officials easing cars out of the parking lot into the maelstrom. This left me wondering why it is that taxis can ignore a human or traffic light signal and why metro police do not step in and do something about it, especially when it is happening right outside the city headquarters?

Ntando, meanwhile, travelled south along Paul Kruger Street which is reduced to a single lane with the A Re Yeng bus lane - although many is the taxi which uses that lane, creating problems at the intersections of Bloed and Boom streets.

Taxis are a vital part of our transport system and their drivers have a need to get their commuters home. .

However, would they not be better served if traffic flowed smoothly at peak times, something which can surely be achieved if everyone co-operates with those there to monitor and ease congestion, rather than ignoring them and contributing to it?