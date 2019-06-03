Martha Marais tied to the benches of the waiting area at Mamelodi Day Hospital. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” There may be debate over the origins of this axiom, but it holds true in the case of Martha Marais, the 76-year-old patient who was tied to a bench at the Mamelodi Day Hospital.

To recap on our reports of last week, Marais’s daughter Stephanie found her lying on the cold tiled floor, her hands tied behind her back under a bench when she went to visit her after work on Tuesday. This was after, she said, she had called the hospital during the day and been assured her mother was receiving medical attention.

An explanation - if there ever can be such a thing - has not been forthcoming, but a high-level investigation is under way, with newly appointed Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, ordering “immediate consequence management”.

Marais’s niece, a fellow journalist Virginia Keppler, posted video and photos of her aunt online, and the response was rapid and vociferous, with many recounting similar ill-treatment at this and other public hospitals, and calling for drastic action against those who found liable.

On Friday the cousins, who are being supported by the SA Human Rights Commission, laid charges against the hospital and its staff.

While the investigation initiated by new Health MEC Bandile Masuku continues, one must determine not only who was to blame for this cruelty, but where all the good men and women - namely the other nurses, doctors, students, administrators and members of the public in and out of casualty - who did nothing were?

When Masuku was sworn in, he admitted that his was a Herculean task: Gauteng has the largest of the provincial health systems and serves the biggest number of people, but he said that improving patients’ experiences was a top priority.

Masuku has worked in the provincial health care system so he knows the problems, but what Martha Marais has shown him is that there is no time to waste in changing the system and finding solutions so that all people, regardless of who they are or where they are from, get proper care and treatment when they are ill.

Pretoria News