AFTER many years, the City has finally decided to lay a concrete slab on the problematic Centurion Lake in July. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - When I first read that the mayor of Tshwane, councillor Stevens Mokgalapa, had suggested paving over the Centurion Lake to make a car park, I thought it might be an April Fool’s joke. But, apparently this is what the mayor thinks could be one solution to a problem we’ve reported on for more than a decade: the stink that is the man-made lake built on the Hennops River near the Centurion mall.

I recall, as a metro reporter, writing about this lake in what was then called Verwoerdburg (it was renamed Centurion in 1995) with its carousel, outdoor restaurants and colourful musical fountain, planned as an asset but certainly a feature which has turned out to be a liability.

The Hennops is one of the most polluted rivers in Gauteng and the lake has poor water quality, smells and silts up. The banks are overgrown and despite various plans to clean it up, is a blot on the urban landscape.

There have been numerous proposals for its redevelopment, with the most extreme being the 2016 Symbio City idea of three tower block buildings on top of a new mixed use development including shops, offices and 1000 apartments.

We do not believe that throwing a slab to create a parking lot is the answer - and judging by comments on social media many would agree with us.

Perhaps what is needed is a competition in which town planners and architects can come up with imaginative ideas for a place which has a focus on nature and outdoor living, a feature which will enhance this growing part of the capital and be of benefit to all who live and work in it.

Pretoria News