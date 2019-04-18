THE Loftus Versfeld, and not the Union Buildings, will host the inauguration of the next president after the May 8 general elections. Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - There is something to be gained but also something to be lost in the decision to host the 2019 presidential inauguration at Loftus rather than the Union Buildings. Previous inaugurations - from FW de Klerk to Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma - have been at the Union Buildings, creating strong symbolism of the transition from the past to the future of our nation.

The Union Buildings, built to celebrate Union in 1910, is also the official seat of government, with the Office of the President in the west wing.

The amphitheatre, with its steps commemorating the Women’s March of 1956, was renamed to honour Mandela, our first democratically elected president, and his statue dominates the gardens.

In addition to tradition, the Union Buildings is a grand building befitting of a major state event such as an inauguration. Compare this to Loftus, a rugby stadium used for football and other events, including the occasional concert, and one realises that this inauguration will be nothing like its predecessors.

We will never again have an inauguration as glorious as that of Mandela in 1994, or witness the scenes of jubilation on the lawns of the Union Buildings as ordinary South Africans celebrated with world leaders and other invited dignitaries seated in the amphitheatre above.

On the plus side, the Loftus stadium is the largest venue in the capital, with a capacity of 51 000, and so the inauguration - scheduled for May 25 - can, as the Presidency noted, allow for greater public participation.

The theme of the event is “Together celebrating 25 years of freedom: renewal and growth for a better South Africa”.

We are sure that Loftus will do the city proud, and there will be the usual flypasts, people-watching and pageantry, but something about it is just not the same - and that, for someone who has attended previous inaugurations, is sad.

The Pretoria News takes this opportunity to wish its readers a blessed Easter. Travel safely and enjoy family time. We are not publishing over the long weekend, but will be back on Tuesday.

Pretoria News