Johannesburg 09-10-18 Dr. Iqbal Surve at the Africa Healthcare Federation on the 9 October 2018: Keynote speakers will touch upon the key items in the crucial debate on how to achieve UHC in Africa. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/ African News Agency (ANA)

THE Sekunjalo Group, and all companies within the group, as well as its chairman, Dr Iqbal Survé, have been under severe attack from the Sunday Times and Business Day since the day Dr Survé announced that Sagarmatha, incorporating Independent Media, would be listed on the JSE. Dr Survé, interviewed by Business Report yesterday, stated his commitment towards a truly transformed and empowered South Africa.

“Sekunjalo and all the companies we invested in over 20 years started from humble beginnings. Since I started Sekunjalo, my mission was, and still is, ‘people before profits’.

“Sekunjalo Group invested in various companies that today employ more than 5 000 people directly and more than 25 000 indirectly through our investments and partnerships. Three companies are listed on the JSE: Premier Fishing & Brands, AEEI and AYO," he said.

“I'm saddened by the onslaught from our partners in the media, not supporting true transformation, attacking Sekunjalo, but I challenge them to find any wrongdoing in any of our investments. We never colluded, won tenders unlawfully or paid bribes for any business.

“We as a group support President Cyril Ramaphosa in delivering the State of the Nation Address. We share the same ethos: building a South Africa on principles such as non-racialism, affirmative action, gender equality, integrity and equal opportunities for all.”

Dr Survé notes his investment in espAfrika, owners and managers of the Cape Town Jazz Festival, many years ago. “It was making big losses at the time but I invested in arts and culture simply because I wanted to create an opportunity for young artists, allowing them a fair chance to achieve greatness when no bank wanted to support them.

“Today, this investment in espAfrika years ago delivers one of the world’s most popular musical festivals, creating thousands of new jobs and attracting tourists from around the globe to Cape Town every year.

"Sekunjalo Group invested in food, healthcare, technology, telecommunications and media, to name a few. These investments were done over the years with one goal in mind: to develop and uplift our people.

"Many partnerships have been concluded, with the likes of BT, Siemens, Nokia and Saab, to name a few, but the aim was always to grow our most important investment: our people.”

My message to Ramaphosa is to support the Sekunjalos of the world; my message to my colleagues in the media is always to be impeccable with your words. We are in this together: let’s build the South Africa that Madiba fought for.

* Adri Senekal de Wet is executive editor: Independent Media